2 women wounded in Washington Heights shooting

Chicago Police investigate the scene where two people where shot, Saturday morning in the 9200 block of South Eggelston, in the Washington Heights neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Two women were shot just after midnight in Washington Heights on the South Side Saturday morning.

At 12:35 a.m., the 27 and 23-year-old women were in a vehicle with a 24-year-old man in the 9200 block of South Eggleston Avenue when someone in a burgundy van drove up and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 23-year old was shot in the back and the 27-year-old was struck in the knee, police said. The older woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

The man was uninjured and drove the other woman to the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue in Park Manor where emergency services were called, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Area South police are investigating.