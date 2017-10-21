2 workers seriously injured constructing gas pipeline in Elgin

Two workers were seriously injured Friday afternoon constructing a gas pipeline in northwest suburban Elgin.

Firefighters were dispatched about 1:30 p.m. to a trench rescue on McCornack Road about a mile south of Big Timber Drive, according to the Elgin Fire Department.

A male worker had fallen roughly ten feet while constructing a new gas pipeline in the trench, striking a second male worker during the fall, the fire department said. Neither worker was able to get out of the trench as a result of their injuries.

One worker was taken to Sherman Hospital in Elgin, and the other was airlifted to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, the fire department said. They were both listed in serious-but-stable condition.