2 wounded, 1 critically, in Austin shooting

A 16-year-old boy was critically hurt and a 32-year-old man was also wounded in a shooting Monday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The man was walking west about 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lavergne when a male fired shots, striking him in the arm, according to Chicago Police. The boy was standing on the sidewalk when he heard the gunfire and realized he’d been shot in his chest, left leg and hands.

They were both taken to Stroger Hospital, where the boy was listed in critical condition and the man’s condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.