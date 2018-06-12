2 wounded, 1 critically, in Bronzeville shooting

Two people were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

About 1:25 p.m., the 23-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were sitting in a vehicle in the 4400 block of South Drexel when a silver Pontiac G6 pulled up, according to Chicago Police. A male, who was described as having dreadlocks and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, then got out of the G6 and fired shots into their vehicle.

The couple drove themselves to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the woman was listed in good condition and the man was in serious condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.