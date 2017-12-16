2 wounded, 1 critically, in Englewood shooting

Two people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

An 18-year-old man and a female, whose age wasn’t known, were shot about 3:40 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Emerald, according to Chicago Police. Details on the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

The female was shot in her body and critically wounded, police said. She was being treated at the scene.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and showed up at St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated the shooting.