2 wounded, 1 critically, in Gage Park shooting

Two people were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side

About 1:20 p.m., the males were westbound in the 2600 block of West 55th Street when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, Chicago police said.

One of the males, whose age was not immediately known, suffered a gunshot wound to his head, police said. He was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the left shoulder and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Due to police activity in the area, CTA No. 55 Garfield buses are temporarily being rerouted in both directions from 55th, Western, 59th and California, according to a CTA alert.

Area Central detectives are investigating.