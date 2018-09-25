2 wounded, 1 critically, in Gresham shooting

Officers investigate a shooting that left two men wounded Monday night in the 1000 block of West 77th Street. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Two men were wounded, one of them critically, in a Gresham neighborhood shooting Monday night on the South Side.

The men, ages 18 and 28, were walking about 9:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 77th Street when they heard gunfire and realized they’d been struck, according to Chicago police. The younger man suffered gunshot wounds to his head and groin, while the older man was shot in his hip.

They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the younger man was in critical condition and the older man’s condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.

Earlier Monday, a 28-year-old man was killed and a 22-year-old man was seriously wounded in separate shootings in Gresham, police said. The fatal shooting happened about a block from the most recent attack.