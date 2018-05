2 wounded, 1 critically, in South Chicago shooting

Two people were shot Friday night in the 8200 block of South Marquette. | Google Earth

Two people were struck by gunfire Wednesday night in a South Chicago neighborhood shooting.

The man and woman were sitting in a parked car about 9:50 p.m. when shots were fired in the 8200 block of South Marquette, Chicago Police said.

The 26-year-old man was shot in the right hand and left arm. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The woman, 21, was stabilized at Trinity Hospital, where she was treated for a gunshot wound to the left hand.