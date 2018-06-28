2 wounded, 1 critically, in Washington Park shooting

Two people were shot Thursday in the 6100 block of South Indiana. | Google Earth

Two people were wounded, one critically, Thursday night in a Washington Park neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

The pair was standing on the street at 8:57 p.m. when someone in a black car opened fire in the 6100 block of South Indiana, Chicago Police said.

A 23-year-old man was struck in the neck and right shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the left knee, and his condition stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.