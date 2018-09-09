2 wounded, 1 critically, in West Pullman shooting

Two men were shot Sunday morning in the 12700 block of South Emerald. | Google

Two men were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting Sunday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The men, ages 18 and 20, were shot about 11 a.m. in the 12700 block of South Emerald, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. The younger man was struck in his arm and chest, while the older man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.

They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the younger man was listed in critical condition and the older man’s condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.