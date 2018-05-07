2 wounded, 1 seriously, in Fuller Park shooting

Two people were wounded, one of them seriously, in a shooting Monday evening in the South Side Fuller Park neighborhood.

They were standing on a sidewalk about 6:15 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Princeton when someone walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, while a 29-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the buttocks, police said. They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the man was in critical condition and the woman’s condition stabilized.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.