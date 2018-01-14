2 wounded, 1 seriously, in Little Village shooting

Two men were shot early Sunday while they were sitting in a parked car in the 2800 block of West 21st Street. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Two men were wounded, one seriously, in a shooting early Sunday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The men, ages 19 and 23, were sitting in a parked car about 12:40 a.m. in the 2800 block of West 21st Street when someone fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The younger man was struck in his left forearm, and the older man suffered a gunshot wound that penetrated through his shoulder to his chest.

Another person in the car drove them to Saint Anthony Hospital, where the older man was listed in serious condition and the younger man’s condition was stabilized, police said.

The older man was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.