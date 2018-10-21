2 wounded in Chatham crossfire

Two men were wounded Sunday night when they were caught in the crossfire of people shooting at each other in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

About 8 p.m., the men were in a parking lot in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when people in vehicles began to shoot at each other, Chicago police said.

The men caught in gunfire suffered wounds that were not life-threatening, according to police.

A 27-year-old was hit in the right leg and a 20-year-old was shot in his left ankle, police said. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions stabilized.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting. No one was in custody.