2 wounded in Englewood shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 6:40 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Carpenter Street, according to Chicago police.

A 38-year-old man was shot in his hip and another man, whose age was unknown, was grazed in his arm, police said. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Addition details of the shooting were not immediately released.