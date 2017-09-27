2 wounded in Austin shooting

Two people were shot Wednesday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 50-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were walking at 6:49 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Washington when they heard gunshots and and were struck, according to Chicago Police.

The older man was shot in his left thigh and right leg, and the younger man suffered a gunshot wound to his right hand and a graze wound to his chest, police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.