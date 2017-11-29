2 wounded in Austin shooting

A shooting Wednesday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side wounded two men.

The men, ages 21 and 19, were standing on the sidewalk about 9:15 p.m. in the first block of North Long when they heard gunfire and were shot, Chicago Police said. They told investigators that prior to the shooting they saw three males standing at the corner.

The older man was shot in his left arm and the younger man suffered gunshot wounds to his left arm and right leg, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.