2 wounded in Austin shooting

Two people were shot early Monday in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

They were in an SUV about 1:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Jackson when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the left side of his head and his left arm, and an 18-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her left wrist, police said.

They showed up at Stroger Hospital, where their conditions stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.