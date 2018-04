2 wounded in Austin shooting

Two people were shot in their feet Thursday in the 1500 block of North Linder. | Google Earth

Two people were wounded Thursday evening in an Austin neighborhood shooting.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Linder, Chicago Police said.

Two males, whose exact ages weren’t known, were shot in the feet and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. They were in good condition.