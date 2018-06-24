2 wounded in Austin shooting

Two people were shot Sunday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

A man and woman were walking when a male they did not know fired shots from across the street, striking them both at 9:18 p.m. in the 700 block of North Central Park Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The 36-year-old woman was shot in the lower back and foot. She was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was in serious condition, police said.

The man, 26, was shot in the hand and was in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.