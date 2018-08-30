2 wounded in Austin shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

A man and woman were standing outside when a male fired shots at 10:07 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Huron Street, according to Chicago police.

The 29-year-old man was shot in his hip, his forearm and near his ribs. He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center by the woman, who suffered a graze wound to the head, police said.

The 39-year-old woman was being treated at the same hospital, where her condition had stabilized, police said.

The man was transferred to Stroger Hospital where his condition had also stabilized, police said.

The shooter was with two other males at the time of the incident, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.