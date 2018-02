2 wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

Two people were shot Monday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened just before 5:40 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Hermitage Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

One male was shot in the groin and leg and the other male suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police said. Their ages were not immediately known.

Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were stabilized, police said.