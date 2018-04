2 wounded in Brighton Park shooting

Two men were shot early Friday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 12:30 a.m., the two men, ages 22 and 28, were sitting in a vehicle in the 4700 block of South Rockwell Street when someone on the street fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The 28-year-old was grazed on his head and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The 22-year-old was shot in his leg but refused medical attention, police said.