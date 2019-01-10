2 wounded in Bronzeville shooting

Two men, ages 54 and 22, were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

About 3 p.m., they were standing in the 5000 block of South Drexel when someone fired shots from a dark-color vehicle as it approached them and they were struck, according to Chicago police.

The 54-year-old suffered a graze wound to his head and the 22-year-old was shot in the thigh, police said. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions stabilized.

Area Central detectives were investigating.