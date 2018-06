2 wounded in Chatham shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 2:15 p.m. in the 7800 block of South King Drive, according to Chicago Police.

An 18-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her right knee, while a man believed to be in his 50’s was shot in his left arm, police said. They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions stabilized.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.