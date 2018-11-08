2 wounded in city shootings Wednesday

Two people were wounded by gunfire between about midnight and 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the South Side.

The most recent shooting happened at 10:37 p.m. when a man was seriously wounded by gunfire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 21-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 4800 block of South Wolcott when two males walked over, shouted and fired shots, according to Chicago police.

They fired bullets into his chest and shoulder, leaving him in serious condition, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital.

No one was in custody, and Area Central detectives were investigating.

The first shooting of the day happened in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

A 26-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle when someone fired shots about 12:50 a.m. in the 11800 block of South Justine, according to police.

He was shot in his right elbow and took himself to Metro South Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

On Tuesday, three people were wounded in city shootings.