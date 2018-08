2 wounded in Englewood shooting

Two males were shot Saturday morning in the 6800 block of South Wood. | Google

Two people were shot Saturday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The males were shot at 11:56 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Wood, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

They were both being taken to University of Chicago Medical Center after their conditions were stabilized, police said.

No further information was immediately made available.