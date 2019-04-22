2 wounded in Englewood shooting

Two people, including a 17-year-old boy, were wounded in a shooting Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.

The teen and a 38-year-old man were outside in the 1300 block of West 56th Street about 11:30 p.m. when they were approached by two unknown males who fired shots, Chicago police said.

The older man was hit in the arm and leg while the teen was struck in the lower backside, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where their conditions were stabilized.

Area South detectives are investigating.

In an earlier shooting, a man was wounded a few blocks away.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.