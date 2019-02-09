2 wounded in Friday shootings

At least two people were shot in Chicago on Friday, both during the afternoon.

A 58-year-old woman was shot when three people tried to push their way through her apartment door in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The woman and a man, 54, answered a knock at the door at 3:20 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Honore Street and saw three males attempting to force open the door, Chicago police said.

The man and woman managed to close it, but the males fired shots into the apartment and struck the woman, police said. She was grazed in her hand.

On the West Side, a man was wounded by gunfire while walking on a sidewalk in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 1 p.m., the 23-year-old heard gunfire in the 4000 block of West Lake Street and felt pain, police said. He realized a bullet struck his right leg and brought himself to Stroger Hospital.

On Thursday, five people were shot in Chicago, including a 1-year-old boy who remains in critical condition.