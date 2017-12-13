2 wounded in Gage Park shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The males, whose ages weren’t immediately known, were shot just after 8 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Whipple, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

One was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. The other was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to his buttocks and back. Both of their conditions had stabilized.