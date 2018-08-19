2 wounded in Gage Park shooting

A woman and man were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

They were outside at a gathering about 10:10 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Talman Avenue when two people in a passing black SUV opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 23-year-old woman was struck in her pelvis and hand, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.

The 41-year-old man was grazed in his leg and refused medical treatment at the scene of the shooting, according to police.

Area Central detectives were investigating.