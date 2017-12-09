2 wounded in Hanson Park shooting

Two people were shot early Saturday in the Hanson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

A man and a woman, both 26, were sitting in a vehicle at 12:47 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Lorel when someone walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck in his shoulder and ear, and the woman suffered a gunshot wound to her face, police said. They showed up at Community First Medical Center before being transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where their conditions stabilized.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.