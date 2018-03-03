2 wounded in Harvey shooting

Officers respond to a shooting early Saturday that left two people wounded in south suburban Harvey. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Two people were wounded, one seriously, in a shooting early Saturday in south suburban Harvey.

About 2 a.m., three males were walking west on 159th Street when they ran into three other males near Finch Avenue, according to Sean Howard, spokesman for the city of Harvey. A confrontation then ensued and someone opened fire.

One of the males was shot three times in the chest, according to Howard, who said the victim was “fighting for his life.” Another male suffered a gunshot wound to the arm that isn’t believed to be life-threatening.

No further information was immediately made available.