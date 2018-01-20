2 wounded in Heart of Chicago shooting

Two people were shot Saturday evening in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

About 5:30 p.m., a male was shot in the abdomen and a female suffered a gunshot wound to her foot in the 2100 block of South Damen, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police. Their ages weren’t immediately known.

The male was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, while the female was transported to Stroger Hospital, police said. They were both listed in good condition.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.