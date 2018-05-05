2 wounded in Little Village shooting

Two people were shot Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

A 17-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man were walking with a group of people about 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Sacramento when someone in a vehicle fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The boy was struck in the right thigh, and the man was hit in the left hip and shoulder.

The man was taken to St. Anthony Hospital, and then transferred to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The boy was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition was also stabilized.