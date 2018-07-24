2 shot in Little Village

A 45-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

They were standing on a corner about 6:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Spaulding when a male walked up, pulled out a gun and started shooting, police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, while the woman was shot in her abdomen and leg, police said. They both showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.