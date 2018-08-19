2 wounded in Logan Square shooting

Two men in their 40s were shot and wounded in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 1 a.m., the men were sitting on a porch in the 3000 block of North Drake Avenue when three gunmen approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 41-year-old man was struck in both legs and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, according to police. The other man, age 40, was hit in his arm and was in good condition at the same hospital.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.