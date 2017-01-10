2 wounded in Park Forest shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting Friday evening in south suburban Park Forest.

The victims, whose ages and genders weren’t immediately known, were shot about 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of Minocqua Street, according to a statement from Park Forest police. They suffered injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Investigators believe the shooters were familiar with the household, police said.

“While it is always disheartening to hear of acts of violence in our community, we are working diligently to bring all involved to justice,” the statement said.