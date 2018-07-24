2 wounded in Park manor shooting

Two men were shot Tuesday night in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The men, ages 22 and 39, were standing on the sidewalk about 7:25 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Wabash when someone walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the back, and the older man was struck in his left arm, police said.

They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.