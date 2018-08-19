2 wounded in Park Manor shooting

Police investigate a shooting about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, August 19, 2018 in the 6600 block of South Wabash Ave in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A woman and man were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

They were standing outside about 1:10 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Wabash Avenue when a white vehicle approached, someone stepped out holding a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 24-year-old man was struck in his shoulder and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police. His condition was unknown.

The 25-year-old woman was grazed in her arm and refused medical treatment at the scene of the shooting, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.