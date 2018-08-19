A woman and man were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.
They were standing outside about 1:10 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Wabash Avenue when a white vehicle approached, someone stepped out holding a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said.
The 24-year-old man was struck in his shoulder and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police. His condition was unknown.
The 25-year-old woman was grazed in her arm and refused medical treatment at the scene of the shooting, police said.
Area Central detectives were investigating.