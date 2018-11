2 wounded in party bus shooting on Dan Ryan near Dolton

Two people were shot on Interstate 94 Saturday morning near south suburban Dolton.

At 4:37 a.m., a party bus was struck by gunfire while heading north on the I-94 expressway past 147th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The two people were taken to Christ Medical Center in an unknown condition, ISP said.

All lanes on the Dan Ryan were open to traffic as of about 5:30 a.m.

Further information on the circumstances of the shooting was not immediately provided.