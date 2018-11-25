2 wounded in Saturday shootings

At least two people were shot in Chicago over a 24-hour period on Saturday, including a teenage boy.

The 15-year-old was hit by a bullet at night in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

He was walking just before 10:30 p.m. in the 10100 block of South Emerald Avenue when someone exited a white two-door Lexus and fired shots, according to Chicago police. The boy was taken to the Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. His condition had stabilized. No one was in custody.

Earlier that evening, a 20-year-old man was wounded in another Far South Side shooting, this time in the Pullman neighborhood.

About 6:10 p.m., the man was in an alley in the 1100 block of East 95th Street when two people approached him and started shooting, police said. A bullet struck his left foot and he drove himself to Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

No shootings were reported Saturday afternoon or morning, as a rainfall descended over the city.

At least five people were shot, one fatally, in citywide gun violence on Friday.