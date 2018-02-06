2 wounded in shooting at Alsip apartment building

Two people were shot Tuesday evening at an apartment building in south suburban Alsip.

Officers responded at 6:22 p.m. to a report of shots in the 4600 block of 131st Street and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds in the vestibule of the building, according to Alsip police.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

The shooting is not believed to be random, and the victims may know the shooter, said police, who do not believe there is an immediate there is an immediate threat to public safety.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation should call Alsip police at (708) 385-6902, ext. 264.