2 wounded in South Shore shooting

Two people were wounded early Saturday in a South Shore shooting.

About 12:25 a.m., a 21-year-old man and another male were walking in the 2700 block of East 75th Street, Chicago Police said. Someone drove up in a vehicle and fired shots, striking both people.

The 21-year-old was hit in the chest and back, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The other person was shot in the hand, but refused medical attention.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.