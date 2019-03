2 wounded in South Shore shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 2:40 p.m., a woman and a man were standing on the sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Paxton when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The woman, 34, was struck three times in the chest, police said. The man, 30, was hit in the arm and leg. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions stabilized.

Area Central Detectives are investigating.