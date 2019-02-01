2 wounded in Thursday shootings

At least two people were shot in Chicago on Thursday, both during the evening as the city thawed from a 52-hour deep freeze.

Three people trying to rob a man shot him in the process just before midnight in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 11:34 p.m., the 25-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 1500 block of East 68th Street when he was stopped by three males, according to Chicago police. They told him to hand over his belongings. One of the would-be robbers fired a gun and shot the 25-year-old in the neck. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Earlier Thursday night, a 30-year-old man was shot in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The man was outside when a male he didn’t know walked up and fired shots at him at 6:16 p.m. in the first block of North LeClaire Avenue, police said. He was taken by ambulance to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition.

That shooting ended a 29-hour streak of no gun violence reported in Chicago. Before that, one shooting was documented within city limits throughout all of Wednesday.