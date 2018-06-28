2 wounded in Washington Park shooting

Police investigate a shooting about 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018 in the 5100 block of South King Drive in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Two women were wounded in a shooting while driving Wednesday night in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The pair were in a vehicle that was traveling southbound when they heard shots and felt pain at 11:11 p.m. in the 5100 block of South King, according to Chicago Police.

A 35-year-old woman was shot in the right shoulder. She took herself to Provident Hospital and was being transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A 36-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet in the left leg. She also took herself to Provident Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.



Area Central detectives were investigating.