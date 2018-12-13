2 wounded in Wednesday shootings

At least two people were shot within city limits on Wednesday.

The most recent gun violence was reported in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 11:41 p.m., someone shot an 18-year-old man inside an alley in the 12400 block of South Perry Avenue, according to Chicago police. He declined medical treatment for the graze wound in his neck.

Another man was wounded during the afternoon from a drive-by shooting in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 26-year-old was walking about 3:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 56th Street when someone fired shots at him from a white vehicle as it drove by, police said. He was struck in the arm and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Tuesday’s gun violence toll also reported at least two people shot in Chicago.