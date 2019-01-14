2 wounded in weekend shootings in Gary, Indiana

Two men were shot this weekend in Gary, Indiana.

Officers responded at 12:33 a.m. Saturday to a call of a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound at Methodist Southlake Hospitals in Merrillville, Indiana, according to Gary police.

The man was shot in his face and arm while sitting in a vehicle in the 3800 block of Jefferson Street, police said. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

About 12:20 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call of a 20-year-old man shot at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, police said.

After leaving his home following an argument with his girlfriend, the man was shot in the leg by a male riding in a black sedan in the 2400 block of Washington, police said.

A family member then drove the man to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call investigators at (219) 881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.