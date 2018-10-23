2 wounded in West Englewood shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting early Tuesday in the 2000 block of West 68th Place | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man and woman were wounded in a shooting early Tuesday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The two were sitting inside a vehicle when a silver car drove by and a male inside fired shots, striking them both at 12:11 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 68th Place, according to Chicago police.

The woman, 31, was shot in her head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was in serious condition, police said.

The man, 24, suffered a graze wound to his shoulder and face and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.