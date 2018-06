2 wounded in West Woodlawn shooting

A woman and a man were shot early Sunday in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

About 12:50 p.m., the two 24-year-olds were walking down a street when someone in a black Chevy Impala drove by and fired shots in the 6600 block of South Champlain Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was shot in her hand, and the man was shot in his leg, police said. They were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions stabilized.